Veteran folk singer-songwriter and prolific collaborator Patrick Gubler is getting back to his acoustic roots on Murmurs & Whispers, his new album as P.G. Six. After releasing a bunch of records under that guise in the 2000s, climaxing with 2011’s electrified Drag City offering Starry Mind, in recent years Gubler has mostly busied himself as members of groups like Metal Mountains, Wet Tuna, Garcia Peoples and Weeping Bong Band. But he’s resurrecting P.G. Six for this latest album, preceded by the remarkably pretty British folk throwback “I Have Known Love.”

Gubler plays his Triplett Celtic harp on the track, which begins with some strikingly direct and powerful lyrics: “I have known love, and at times it was a simple love/ Gentle and kind, with murmurs and whispers as we drift asleep/ There is no fight left in me now/ There is no fight left in me now.” It keeps going from there and is equally like to leave you elated or devastated. Listen below.

<a href="https://pgsix.bandcamp.com/album/murmurs-whispers">Murmurs & Whispers by P.G. Six</a>

TRACKLIST:

1 “Leaves”

2 “I Have Known Love”

3 “Tell Me Death”

4 “I Have A House”

5 “Just Begun”

6 “Barley Wine”

7 “Meandering”

8 “I Don’t Want To Be Free”

9 “Foggy Hill”

Murmurs & Whispers is out 9/1 on Drag City.