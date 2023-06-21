Snõõper – “Powerball”
A punk band for the “sped-up version” age, Snõõper are a Nashville DIY five-piece that play brutally fast, incredibly fun songs. Starting out in 2020 as a collaboration between guitarist Connor Cummins and vocalist Blair Tramel, Snõõper have released a handful of EPs so far (Music For Spies (2020), Snõõper (2021), and Town Topic (2022)), as well as a live album, which came out in February. These days, Snõõper have added three more members — Cam Sarrett on drums, Happy Haugen on bass, and guitarist Ian Teeple — and are preparing to release their debut album, Super Snõõper, out July 14 on Third Man Records.
Ahead of the album release date, Snõõper are sharing “Powerball,” a frantic track that clocks in at just over one minute. “‘Powerball’ was written after a scratch-off winning streak,” says Tramel. “My mom called me to let us know that the Powerball jackpot was the highest it had been in years and we bought tickets. It’s a funny thing to feel like you are going to win something so arbitrary – to feel like you are going to be the one in a billion winner. When our numbers were not announced, we decided to buy some scratch-offs and, to my surprise, I won $50 on a $2 scratch off. I kept buying scratch-offs from different gas stations around town and kept winning. It was a comical sort of high I hadn’t felt before and even when I started losing money I wanted to keep going.”
Listen to “Powerball,” and watch its video below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Stretching”
02 “Bed Bugs”
03 “Pod”
04 “Fitness”
05 “Powerball”
06 “Xerox”
07 “Fruit Fly”
08 “Inventory”
09 “Defect”
10 “Town Topic”
11 “Music For Spies”
12 “Microbe”
13 “Unable”
14 “Running”
TOUR DATES:
06/22 – Wollongong, AU @ La La La’s
06/23 – Sydney, AU @ Oxford Art Factory
06/25 – Newcastle, AU @ Hamilton Station Hotel
06/29 – Canberra, AU @ Sideway Bar
06/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Last Chance Rock & Roll Bar
07/01 – Melbourne, AU @ Nighthawks
07/02 – Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown
07/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Green Auto
07/06 – Tacoma, WA @ Alma
07/07 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
07/08 – Seattle, WA @ Clock Out Lounge
07/09 – Olympia, WA @ Voyeur
07/13 – West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy
07/14 – San Diego, CA @ The Whistle Stop
07/15 – San Pedro, CA @ The Sardine
07/16 – Pomona, CA @ Viva Pomona! at the Glass House
10/13 – Sun. Oct. 15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
11/05 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
11/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint
11/07 – Manchester, UK @ YES Basement
11/08 – London, UK @ The Windmill
11/10 – London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival (Roadhouse)
11/11 – Bristol, UK @ The Lanes
Super Snõõper is out 7/14 via Third Man Records.