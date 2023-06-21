A punk band for the “sped-up version” age, Snõõper are a Nashville DIY five-piece that play brutally fast, incredibly fun songs. Starting out in 2020 as a collaboration between guitarist Connor Cummins and vocalist Blair Tramel, Snõõper have released a handful of EPs so far (Music For Spies (2020), Snõõper (2021), and Town Topic (2022)), as well as a live album, which came out in February. These days, Snõõper have added three more members — Cam Sarrett on drums, Happy Haugen on bass, and guitarist Ian Teeple — and are preparing to release their debut album, Super Snõõper, out July 14 on Third Man Records.

Ahead of the album release date, Snõõper are sharing “Powerball,” a frantic track that clocks in at just over one minute. “‘Powerball’ was written after a scratch-off winning streak,” says Tramel. “My mom called me to let us know that the Powerball jackpot was the highest it had been in years and we bought tickets. It’s a funny thing to feel like you are going to win something so arbitrary – to feel like you are going to be the one in a billion winner. When our numbers were not announced, we decided to buy some scratch-offs and, to my surprise, I won $50 on a $2 scratch off. I kept buying scratch-offs from different gas stations around town and kept winning. It was a comical sort of high I hadn’t felt before and even when I started losing money I wanted to keep going.”

Listen to “Powerball,” and watch its video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Stretching”

02 “Bed Bugs”

03 “Pod”

04 “Fitness”

05 “Powerball”

06 “Xerox”

07 “Fruit Fly”

08 “Inventory”

09 “Defect”

10 “Town Topic”

11 “Music For Spies”

12 “Microbe”

13 “Unable”

14 “Running”

TOUR DATES:

06/22 – Wollongong, AU @ La La La’s

06/23 – Sydney, AU @ Oxford Art Factory

06/25 – Newcastle, AU @ Hamilton Station Hotel

06/29 – Canberra, AU @ Sideway Bar

06/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Last Chance Rock & Roll Bar

07/01 – Melbourne, AU @ Nighthawks

07/02 – Oakland, CA @ Mosswood Meltdown

07/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Green Auto

07/06 – Tacoma, WA @ Alma

07/07 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

07/08 – Seattle, WA @ Clock Out Lounge

07/09 – Olympia, WA @ Voyeur

07/13 – West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy

07/14 – San Diego, CA @ The Whistle Stop

07/15 – San Pedro, CA @ The Sardine

07/16 – Pomona, CA @ Viva Pomona! at the Glass House

10/13 – Sun. Oct. 15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

11/05 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint

11/07 – Manchester, UK @ YES Basement

11/08 – London, UK @ The Windmill

11/10 – London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival (Roadhouse)

11/11 – Bristol, UK @ The Lanes

Super Snõõper is out 7/14 via Third Man Records.