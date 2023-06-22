Last we heard from Lewis OfMan, the French synth-pop producer released a collab — last year’s “Move Me” — with Carly Rae Jepsen. Now, Lewis is back with a new single, “Highway,” featuring Empress Of. The two also have a music video for “Highway,” which was shot in Los Angeles and directed by Lewis’ visual collaborator Ecoute Chérie.

Here’s what Lewis had to say about “Highway”:

“Highway” is a fresh shower, when you are getting ready to leave the house on a sunny day – it’s also a fresh shower for me as I’m getting into a new style. The track was started in Greece during a reset break from love & from being on the road… getting back to myself. I was listening to a lot of 70s Brazilian music, Jorge Ben, Quarteto Em Cy, etc. but also went back to the music I was listening to as a teenager, all this psychedelic rock, that is why you hear this fuzzy phaser guitar sound. I also played the drums on it, my first instrument, so it’s new but at the same time I’m coming back to my musical roots. Then I met Empress Of in Los Angeles and the morning before going to the studio I was walking to pick up my wallet I forgot and on the way, I listened to this demo I had and thought ‘this would be the perfect song to do with her’. The vibes were so easy, we wrote & recorded her voice in a few hours, I was so impressed by her tone – she’s one of the most talented singers I’ve ever met.

Empress Of adds: “Lewis is a whirlwind artist and this song is nothing short of fantastic. He had such a clear vision of what he wanted to make with this song and played so many beautiful Brazilian references to me in the studio. Watching him in the studio is like watching lightning. Jumping from synth to synth, wearing sunglasses inside. A real Renaissance guy.”

Lewis also says: “The music was giving me these fast visions, these extraordinary moments you live on the road or on any solo-mode life setting. These lovers you will meet here and there, all these dreams and adventures you might go through, the ‘Highway’ is this journey, and the funny thing is that at the end it might just be the love of yourself you will find, that you always looked for through others.”

Watch and listen to “Highway” below.

TOUR DATES:

06/23 – Paris, FR @ Solidays

06/24 – Ramonville, FR @ Le Bikini

07/02 – Marseille, FR @ Au Large Festival

07/07 – Aix-Les-Bains, FR @ Musilac Festival

07/13 – Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer, FR @ Pete The Monkey Festival

07/15 – Carhaix, FR @ Les Vieilles Charrues

07/18 – Nyon, Switzerland @ Paleo Festival