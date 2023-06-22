Last we heard from Stormzy, the UK grime luminary had released December’s This Is What I Mean LP. Now, Stormzy is back with a new single, “Toxic Trait,” featuring fellow rapper Fredo and Santan on production. The track also comes with a music video directed by Femi Ladi and featuring cameos from Alison Hammond, Ivorian Doll, Wretch 32, and Specs Gonzalez.

“After listening to the lyrics, I wanted to have fun with this video,” Ladi says of “Toxic Trait.” “I liked the idea of bringing a renaissance-style painting to life, whilst still feeling grounded in the world of Stormzy. We collaborated on all the scenarios together which was great – as well as being able to bring in the likes of Fredo and Alison Hammond for their own toxic therapy sessions!”

Watch below.