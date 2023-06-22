Stormzy – “Toxic Trait” (Feat. Fredo)

New Music June 22, 2023 7:10 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Stormzy – “Toxic Trait” (Feat. Fredo)

New Music June 22, 2023 7:10 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Last we heard from Stormzy, the UK grime luminary had released December’s This Is What I Mean LP. Now, Stormzy is back with a new single, “Toxic Trait,” featuring fellow rapper Fredo and Santan on production. The track also comes with a music video directed by Femi Ladi and featuring cameos from Alison Hammond, Ivorian Doll, Wretch 32, and Specs Gonzalez.

“After listening to the lyrics, I wanted to have fun with this video,” Ladi says of “Toxic Trait.” “I liked the idea of bringing a renaissance-style painting to life, whilst still feeling grounded in the world of Stormzy. We collaborated on all the scenarios together which was great – as well as being able to bring in the likes of Fredo and Alison Hammond for their own toxic therapy sessions!”

Watch below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Inaugural Darker Waves Festival Announces New Order, Tears For Fears, B-52s, Echo & The Bunnymen, & More

3 days ago 0

Taylor Swift Announces More “Eras Tour” International Dates

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest