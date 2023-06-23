draag me – “blade in the view” (Feat. Body Meat)” & “death cult”

Philly experimental duo draag me, aka Spirit Of The Beehive’s Zack Schwartz and Corey Wichlin, have announced a new album, lord of the shithouse. Spirit Of The Beehive’s last album, Entertainment, Death, came out in 2021, and prior to that, Schwartz released a debut solo album i am gambling with my life under the alias draag me. Featuring Body Meat, CRASHprez, Pedazo De Carne Con Ojo, and Devin McKnight, lord of the shithouse is out August 18 and has two new singles/videos: “blade in view” featuring Body Meat and “death cult.” The former’s video is an animated one by Ada Babar and the latter is directed by Schwartz.

Watch “blade in view” and “death cult” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “like a nuisance” (Feat. CRASHprez)

02 “cut the check”

03 “wax figures in the rain”

04 “throwing rocks”

05 “memory 107”

06 “death cult”

07 “faces of vultures”

08 “dangle from the smoke ring”

09 “blade in the view” (Feat. Body Meat)

10 “donny path” (Feat. Pedazo de Carne Con Ojo)

11 “the process” (Feat. Devin McKnight)

12 “nightclub”

13 “following”

14 “lord of the shithouse”

15 “faster now (it’s almost late)”

lord of the shithouse is out 8/18 via Doom Trip Records.