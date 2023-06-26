A little more than one year ago, the viral country-folk sensation Zach Bryan released his massive 34-song triple-album American Heartbreak. That album is now quadruple platinum, and Bryan is inspiring massive, passionate arena-sized singalongs all across the United States. Bryan is a prolific force, and since the release of American Heartbreak, he’s already come out with an EP, a live album, and the one-off singles “Burn, Burn, Burn” and “Dawns.” Now, Bryan is already gearing up to release his next proper album. That record is poised to be a big deal, but Bryan says that he doesn’t care if you like it.

Earlier this month, Bryan posted a video of himself in the studio, with an unreleased song that’s reportedly called “Tourniquet” playing in the background. As a caption, he wrote, “some’ll love it some’ll hate it everything will be okay either way.” On Instagram last night, Bryan posted audio clips of 10 different songs — some longer, some shorter. Those tracks sound just as rustic and emotional as the songs that made Bryan famous. Some of them have female backing vocals, which makes me wonder if Bryan is continuing to work with his “Dawns” collaborator Maggie Rogers. With those clips, Bryan wrote:

album soon this one was for me, I do not care if you like it I love you guys and thank you so much for getting us this far

Check out those 10 song-clips below.

Zach Bryan songs always sound like they’re for him; they’re light years removed from country orthodoxy. With that in mind, it’s probably a safe assumption that Bryan’s audience will like this new album, whenever it arrives.