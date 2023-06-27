Later this summer, the London trio Girl Ray are releasing a new album, Prestige. It includes “Everybody’s Saying That,” “Give Me Your Love,” “Hold Tight,” and “Up.” Today, Girl Ray are sharing another song from the album called “Love Is Enough,” which comes with a video directed by Alex Cantouris.

Speaking about the accompanying video, the band’s Sophie Moss says:

The concept for the video first came from wanting to look like city finance bros. The kind of people that tear through six Elfbar vapes in a day and passive aggressively tell our assistants over the phone to make sure the cappuccino was hot by the time it got to our desks next time. We got up at 3am and went to the iconic spot right by the entrance of the Blackwall tunnel to get a view of the skyline. As the shoot went on, we thought maybe we looked like budget spies or the Blues Brothers. By 6am a guy in a small vest who looked like he’d been out all night asked if we were in an orchestra.

Cantouris adds:

We decided to take a more earnest approach with this video, due to the song’s subject matter. Poppy found an amazing location, and riffing off the idea that the band might actually be going to work in the city, Iris came up with the great idea to wear business attire. The costume element is of course tongue in cheek, which got us thinking we could have some fun with the intro to balance out the rest of the video’s feel. We filmed at 4am, and the monochrome qualities of the light combined with the black and white suits, and Canary Wharf as the backdrop, really gelled well together to get the look of sincerity we were aiming to achieve.

Listen to and watch “Love Is Enough” below.

TOUR DATES:

08/04 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East

08/09 – Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade Nottingham

08/10 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

08/17 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

11/12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

11/13 – Hamburg, Germany @ Aalhaus

11/14 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar

11/16 – Berlin, Germany @ Marie-Antoinette

11/17 – Brussels, Belgium @ Witloof Bar

11/20 – Paris, France @ Boule Noire

11/21 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns

11/22 – Bristol, UK @ Fleece

11/24 – Manchester, UK @ The Soup Kitchen

11/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Room 2

11/26 – Dublin @ The Workmans Club

11/28 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

11/29 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

12/03 – London, UK @ Village Underground

Prestige is out 8/4 via Moshi Moshi.