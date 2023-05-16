Girl Ray – “Up”

New Music May 16, 2023 10:48 AM By James Rettig

Later this year, the London trio Girl Ray are releasing a new album, Prestige. It includes “Everybody’s Saying That,” “Give Me Your Love,” and “Hold Tight” — that last one made our best songs of the week list when it came out last month. Today, they’re sharing the breezy new single “Up.”

“This song was written at the beginning of my current relationship, and it deals with all the emotions of a fledgling romance: adoration, self-doubt, and everything in between!” the band’s Poppy Hankin said. “Musically we wanted to pay homage to the sparseness of Queen’s ‘Cool Cat’, and the groove of Bowie’s ‘Fame.'”

Check it out below.

Prestige is out 8/4 via Moshi Moshi.

