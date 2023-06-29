From this spirit came an embrace of pageantry. With the Brian Wilson auteur tradition in vogue and stripped-down honesty no longer necessarily a virtue in underground American rock, artists indulged, and within a few years the Decemberists would be fighting with a whale puppet onstage. Hearing the 27-year-old Sufjan sing “oh, sleeping bear” in unison with an untrained choir might bring to mind all the painfully twee, watered-down indie-folk bands that emerged in the years since, many of them internalizing Stevens’ affectations while misunderstanding his brilliance. But at the time, his emergence with such a complete and towering pop statement felt like a total left turn, and in retrospect, that’s how we should look at Michigan as well. Imagine being an indie rock fan in 2003 and knowing Sufjan for the low-key folk of A Sun Came, the instrumental IDM frenzy of Enjoy Your Rabbit, or his harmonizations with the Danielson Famile. Even if you had him pegged as someone who could potentially do anything, you probably wouldn’t have expected something like this.

Michigan opens on a quiet note that betrays none of the head-spinning prog excess that would come later. “Flint (For The Unemployed And Underpaid)” is a solitary prayer by a homeless and out-of-work Michigander, his dreams shattered by the decline of the Rust Belt. Any American odyssey in the tradition of the Beach Boys’ Smile ought to confront the country’s failures rather than simply singing its praises, but Michigan’s social consciousness is not central to its genius, and “Flint” is more dazzling as a gesture of empathy than one of protest. Yoopers sick of being given the shaft by the Lower Peninsula might take umbrage with “The Upper Peninsula,” named for one of Michigan’s most rural and conservative regions, opening with the line “I live in America with a pair of Payless shoes.” More poignant than rote symbols of American doldrums like TV news and K-Mart is the desperation of the protagonist’s journey to find his son. “The window is broken out and the interstate is far/ I drove all night to find my child/ In strange ideas he’s been reviled.” Sufjan is likely gay or bisexual, and it’s easy to read this line as the concerns of a homophobic, conservative parent, but “The Upper Peninsula” works best if you don’t lean too hard into the social commentary and instead take away the image of someone driving all night in freezing cold and darkness to find someone that might not even be there.

The darkness and cold damp down the entirety of Michigan, and Sufjan reaches with wonder beyond Detroit and the Great Lakes into the state’s coldest and most inhospitable parts. The ambient miniature “Tahquamenon Falls” suggests not only a cascade of icy water but of the wealth of beauty tucked away within the vastness of America, far off the main roads. With one grand gesture, he sweeps up four small Michigan towns into a nine-minute piece called “Oh God, Where Are You Now? (In Pickerel Lake? Pigeon? Marquette? Mackinaw?)” Look these places up and you get the sense that maybe God is there now, and that if he is, he’d be pretty easy to miss. Sufjan approaches the task of chronicling his home state like a kid filling in a map, and if you love poring over atlases either real or imagined (like Tolkien’s classic Middle-Earth map), you’ll find something to love about Michigan. The meticulous research that would color Illinois is not present on this album, which Sufjan says is more about his own memories than about the state’s history. But his shout-outs to far-flung locations — plus his penchant for tracks that sprawl to eight or nine minutes — creates the impression of a vastness.