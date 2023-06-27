In April, four former members of Super Furry Animals — Huw Bunford, Cian Ciarán, Dafydd Ieuan, and Guto Pryce — announced that their band, Das Koolies, would release a full-length album, DK.01, arriving September 22. Along with the announcement, Das Koolies shared song and video from the album called “Best Mindfuck Yet,” which featured Super Furries frontman Rhys Ifans on vocals. Today, Das Koolies have followed up with another single and video, “A Ride.”

“Maybe this one’s about thieves in public school uniforms and their tax haven stashes,” the Cardiff band says about the seven-minute-long “A Ride.” “The start was pure electronic. Then the vocals pushed open a door. What was behind it was kind of bizarre. But, then, that’s music.”

Watch and listen below.

DK.01 is out 9/22.