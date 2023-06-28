London singer/songwriter/producer Sampha has shared his first new solo single in more than six years — since the release of his 2017 debut album Process. First previewed during his “Satellite Business” residencies in London and New York, “Spirit 2.0” follows Sampha appearing on Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (“Father Time”), SBTRKT’s The Rat Road (“L.F.O.“), and Stormzy’s This Is What I Mean (“Sampha’s Plea”).

“Spirit 2.0” also features contributions from Yussef Dayes, El Guincho, and Owen Pallet, plus vocals from Yaeji and Lisa-Kaindé Diaz of Ibeyi. “It’s about the importance of connection to both myself and others, and the beauty and harsh realities of just existing,” Sampha said, continuing:

It’s about acknowledging those moments when you need help – that requires real strength. I hope people can enjoy that feeling of someone being there for you, even if that person doesn’t have the answers. Just calling someone up without overthinking… letting go and just dancing.. wanting to see past the mundanity of things and appreciating the magic of it all, from birds nests to spaceships.

“Spirit 2.0” is out now via Young.