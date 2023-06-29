Chicago’s Ratboys are set to release their fourth studio album, the Chris Walla-produced The Window, on August 25. The band have already shared early single “Black Earth, WI” and “It’s Alive!,” and today Ratboys are back with the album’s poignant title track, plus a video directed by John TerEick.

“I wrote this song a few days after the death of my grandma in June 2020,” says Ratboys’ Julia Steiner. “She didn’t have COVID, but because of the pandemic my grandpa wasn’t able to visit her in person at the nursing home to say goodbye. He ended up standing outside her room and saying goodbye through an open window. A lot of the lyrics are direct quotes of things he said to her in those final moments.”

Listen to and watch the video for “The Window” below.

The Window will be out 8/25 via Topshelf Records.