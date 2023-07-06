No Wave pioneers Bush Tetras are ramping up to the release of They Live In My Head, their first new LP in 11 years and first since the death of drummer Dee Pop in 2021. (Sonic Youth’s Steve Shelley has since taken over behind the kit and behind the boards.) The band already shared lead single “Things I Put Together” and the title track, and now they’re back with the album-opening “Bird On A Wire.” The pounding, noisy track moves forward at a medium tempo with an unyielding confidence despite lyrics that suggest ongoing doubt and insecurity. It arrives with a video by Lewie and Noah Kloster involving Bush Tetras puppets. Watch below.

They Live In My Head is out 7/28 on Wharf Cat.