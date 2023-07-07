French artist/producer SebastiAn and UK’s London Grammar have teamed up on the new track “Dancing By Night,” which comes with a music video directed Jeanne Lula Chauveau. The track is also part of a brand-new remix collection from London Grammar; London Grammar – The Remixes will be out July 21 via Ministry Of Sound.

Featuring 16 tracks, London Grammar – The Remixes features a selection of new reworkings from artists such as Dot Major, Jamie Jones, and Joris Voorn. In addition to “Dancing By Night,” it’ll have another new, original track from London Grammar and CamelPhat.

“It was a total joy writing and creating this track with Sebastian,” London Grammar comment on their joint track. “We are so excited for you to hear it. He is a total genius and it really has been an honour.”

SebastiAn adds: “Her pure and powerful voice is a world by itself and a gift to me, an incredible experience being able to cross her intensity and my music. Hannah looks quiet, but she’s strong, it has been a privilege for me to work together.”

London Grammar – The Remixes will be out 7/21 via Ministry Of Sound.