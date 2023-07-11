SPELLLING – “Under The Sun” & “Cherry”

New Music July 11, 2023 1:53 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Bay Area experimental pop performer SPELLLING (aka Chrystia Cabral) has announced a new album, SPELLLING & The Mystery School, out August 25 via Sacred Bones. Recorded with her touring band, the collection comprises reimagined versions of songs from throughout Cabral’s discography: her 2017 debut Pantheon Of Me, 2018’s Mazy Fly, and 2021ʼs The Turning Wheel. Along with the news, Cabral is sharing a double lead single, “Cherry” b/w “Under The Sun.”

“With this album, I wanted to capture the ways that these songs have morphed,” Cabral says. “Theyʼre like my children all grown up in a different stage of their lives, and I want to celebrate that. Iʼm proud to say itʼs my favorite thing I have created so far, and working on it has really opened up new exciting visions for the future of the SPELLLING sound.”

Listen to both singles below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Walk Up To Your House”
02 “Under The Sun”
03 “They Start The Dance”
04 “Cherry”
05 “Haunted Water”
06 “Hard To Please (Reprise)”
07 “Phantom Farewell”
08 “Boys At School”
09 “Always”
10 “Revolution”
11 “Sweet Talk”

TOUR DATES:
09/16 – Oakland, CA @ Childrenʼs Fairyland (Through The Looking Glass Festival)
10/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Hall
10/18 – Baltimore, MD @ OttoBar

SPELLLING & The Mystery School will be out 8/25 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.

