Margo Price, U.S. Girls, Pixies, and more artists will appear on a new Leon Russell tribute album titled A Song For Leon, coming September 8. (The Southern rock legend died in 2016.) Additional contributors include Orville Peck, Nathaniel Rateliff, Leon’s daughter Tina Rose with Jason Hill and Amy Nelson (daughter of Willie), Bootsy Collins, Hiss Golden Messenger, and more. Today, we get to hear Price’s reimagining of “Strangers In A Strange Land.”

“I’ve always loved Leon Russell’s vibe and approach to music and life in general,” Price says in a statement. “I completely fell in love with him after watching the documentary by Les Blank called A Poem Is A Naked Person. I had the pleasure of briefly meeting him at a show many years ago in the hallway. I always remember what he said during the live interview that day, which was that ‘It was his job to misinform the press.’ He was an old man at the time, but I’ll never forget how mischievous he seemed.”

Price adds: “This song is so prolific. After my band and I cut it, we decided to perform it live at many shows. The monologue in the middle is my favorite. It still seems absolutely pertinent and its subject still matters today. He’s talking about the afterlife and equality and goes off about starting a new race where we all just learn to love each other. We can all learn a thing of two from Leon Russell.”

Listen to Price cover “Strangers In A Strange Land” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Margo Price – “Strangers In A Strange Land”

02 Durand Jones & The Indications – “Out In The Woods”

03 Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – “Tight Rope”

04 Orville Peck – “This Masquerade”

05 U.S. Girls With Bootsy Collins – “Superstar”

06 Pixies – “Crystal Closet Queen”

07 Monica Martin – “A Song For You”

08 Bret McKenzie With The Preservation Hall Jazz Band – “Back To The Island”

09 Tina Rose, Amy Nelson, Jason Hill – “Laying Right Here In Heaven”

10 Hiss Golden Messenger – “Prince Of Peace”

A Song For Leon will be out 9/8 via Primary Wave Music/Secretly Distribution.