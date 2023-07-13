Mutoid Man – “Demons”

Jason Zucco

New Music July 13, 2023 8:47 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Mutoid Man – “Demons”

Jason Zucco

New Music July 13, 2023 8:47 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Later this month, heavy metal supergroup Mutoid Man — singer/guitarist Stephen Brodsky of Cave In, bassist Jeff Matz of High On Fire, and drummer Ben Koller of Converge — will release Mutants, the follow-up to 2017’s War Moans. They’ve already dropped lead single “Call Of The Void” and “Siren Song.” Today, we’re getting a final album preview called “Demons.”

“We played PsychoVegas in 2018 and to celebrate the occasion, we thought it’d be fitting to open with a cover of ‘Psycho’ by The Sonics,” says Brodsky (again, no relation to this writer, at least not that I’m aware of). “We learned the song about 20 minutes before our set, and had such a blast playing it that we decided to write our own little psycho jam. And with that, we present to you ‘Demons’ – enjoy!”

Listen to the explosive, thrashing “Demons” below.

Mutants is out 7/28.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jack White Calls Out “Disgusting” Joe Rogan, Guy Fieri, Mark Wahlberg, & Mel Gibson Over Donald Trump Photos

4 days ago 0

Cherry Glazerr – “Soft Like A Flower”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest