Later this month, heavy metal supergroup Mutoid Man — singer/guitarist Stephen Brodsky of Cave In, bassist Jeff Matz of High On Fire, and drummer Ben Koller of Converge — will release Mutants, the follow-up to 2017’s War Moans. They’ve already dropped lead single “Call Of The Void” and “Siren Song.” Today, we’re getting a final album preview called “Demons.”

“We played PsychoVegas in 2018 and to celebrate the occasion, we thought it’d be fitting to open with a cover of ‘Psycho’ by The Sonics,” says Brodsky (again, no relation to this writer, at least not that I’m aware of). “We learned the song about 20 minutes before our set, and had such a blast playing it that we decided to write our own little psycho jam. And with that, we present to you ‘Demons’ – enjoy!”

Listen to the explosive, thrashing “Demons” below.

Mutants is out 7/28.