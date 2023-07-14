Justin Timberlake Joins Coco Jones On New “ICU” Remix

Last fall, R&B luminary Coco Jones released “ICU,” which came produced by DJ Camper and appeared as the second single on her November EP, What I Didn’t Tell You (she also released a deluxe edition in January). More recently, Jones has been teasing an “ICU” remix guest, who turned out to be none other than Justin Timberlake. Jones revealed that news during a red-carpet interview at the 2023 ESPY Awards on Wednesday, telling Entertainment Tonight: “I have a very very amazing, talented guy featured on the song. Justin Timberlake is actually on the the ‘ICU’ remix! It was so amazing watching him just be a creative. We were collaborating on ideas, and I feel like [‘ICU’] is nostalgic … so having his voice on it, and that soul, that element he brings … it’s going to be amazing.”

That remix is now out in the world — listen to Justin Timberlake guest on Jones’ “ICU” remix below.