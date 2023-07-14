Ever since the 2022 release of her guitar-heavy 2022 album HOLY FVCK, Demi Lovato has been on a tear releasing new, rock-driven versions of her earlier pop hits. In March, she shared a rock reimagining of 2013’s “Heart Attack,” and in May she dropped a new edition of 2015’s “Cool For The Summer.” Now, Lovato has taken another step toward rock-ifying her older songs by releasing an updated version of her 2017 single “Sorry Not Sorry.” Appropriately, this one features Slash from Guns N’ Roses on guitar. Lovato first teased the new “Sorry Not Sorry” earlier this week on her Instagram Story, which reveals some vicious guitar licks and scorching vocals.

Now you can hear the new “Sorry Not Sorry” in full. Listen below.