In a couple of months, Philadelphia-based sludge gods Baroness will release Stone, their first new album in four years. The band produced the LP themselves, and they recorded it while spending a month living together in a rented house in Barryville, New York. We’ve already posted first single “Last Word,” and now Baroness have followed that one with the new rager “Beneath The Rose.”

“Beneath The Rose” is a classic example of what Baroness can do. If you’re looking for sheer nasty riffage, the song can give you that; there’s a whole lot of Melvins-style fuzz-growl in those guitars. But Baroness also switch tempos and time signatures, giving the song a proggy expansiveness, and they come up with huge hooks that hit from unexpected angles. “Beneath The Rose” is a true rocker, and you can hear it below.

Stone is out 9/15 on Abraxan Hymns. Pre-order it here.