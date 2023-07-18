Róisín Murphy has been rolling out her new DJ Koze-produced album Hit Parade this year, most recently with the surprisingly soulful summer jam “Fader.” Next up is “You Knew,” a pivot back to club-oriented vibes. It expertly builds tension around an understated pulse, with Murphy toggling between spoken-word passages and melodious outbursts like “What you expect me to tow the line for? You knew exactly what you’re buying.”

A word from Murphy:

“You Knew” is the story of my life. I’m an open book, I put myself on the line and I make my motivations obvious. Many times, I have bravely loved and not been loved in return, and I’m proud of that. That phrase “You Knew” just sums it all up, in fact you could put it on my headstone, except I’ve already decided it’ll say.. You Had Your Chance!

“You Knew” arrives with remixes by PAYFONE and Eli Escobar, ahead of Murphy’s newly announced Boiler Room session launching Wednesday. Hear the new music below.

Hit Parade is out 9/8 on Ninja Tune.