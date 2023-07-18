On September 7, 1996, Tupac Shakur attended a boxing match with Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight in Las Vegas. The same night, a car pulled up alongside theirs on Las Vegas Boulevard and opened fire. Shakur, who was struck four times, died from internal bleeding on September 13, 1996. No one was ever arrested in connection with the case. Now, more than 25 years later, a search warrant has reportedly been issued by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in connection with the iconic rapper’s death. In a statement, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that a search warrant had been served in Henderson, Nevada, on Monday as “part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation,” but they did not elaborate. “We will have no further comment at this time,” the statement adds.

In October 2018, Knight was sentenced to 28 years in prison for running over and killing music executive Terry Carter. Prior to the trial, Knight claimed that he’d been the intended target of the drive-by shooting that killed Shakur. Knight also claimed that his ex-wife and former Death Row Records security chief were behind the whole ordeal.

Knight’s attorney Thaddeus Culpepper reportedly wrote in a signed affidavit that Knight had known “for many years that Reggie Wright Jr and his ex-wife Sharitha were behind the murder of Tupac and attempted murder of Knight.” Wright Jr. denied the accusations.

It’s worth noting that Nevada does not have a statute of limitations for prosecuting homicide cases.

UPDATE (7/19): TMZ reports that the address tied to the search warrant is owned by Paula Clemons, who is married to Keefe D, a Crips member who has long been suspected of being involved in Tupac’s murder. He’s the uncle of the late Orlando Anderson, who many believe to be his killer. Police raided her home in Henderson, Nevada on Tuesday, though officials have not said what they recovered in connection to the murder.