Summer Break is a quick new EP from North Carolina singer-songwriter Alexa Rose, whose 2021 album Headwaters was a nice 2021 surprise. On the EP, Rose starts out with lovely acoustic versions of two of her earlier tracks, “Tried And True” and “Big Sky.” She wraps things up with a similarly sparse and beautiful cover of Lucinda Williams’ classic “Passionate Kisses.” Hear it all below.

Summer Break by Alexa Rose