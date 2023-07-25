Slow Pulp are releasing a new album, Yard, in September. They’ve shared “Cramps” and “Slugs” from it so far; the latter made our best songs of the week list, and for whatever reason keeps autoplaying after every single thing I watch on YouTube, which for me has only solidified what a great track it is. Today, Slow Pulp are back with a new single, “Doubt.”

“In my process to fight against self-deprecation, I found this strange new pattern popping up where I fished for critiques from others,” Emily Massey. said of the song in a statement. “I wanted people close to me to validate the things I hated about myself. Self-doubt had found a home in me, it felt safer to stay in this familiar negative space than to like myself. I thought if others shared that with me I wouldn’t have to do the work to change.”

Yard is out 9/29 via Anti-.