A few months back, the Chicago via Wisconsin Band To Watch Slow Pulp released a new single, “Cramps,” right as they were getting ready to head out on separate tours with Death Cab For Cutie and Pixies. That was just a prelude to a new full-length album called Yard, which is being announced today and will be out at the end of September. Lead single “Slugs” is a muted but satisfyingly fuzzy earworm.

“ʻSlugs,ʼ put simply, is about falling in love in the summertime,” the band’s Emily Massey said in a statement. “The song lives in that place where the newness and freshness of getting to know someone turns into a tinge of fear because you realize how much you have come to care about them.” Massey continued:

I tend to get so overtaken in feelings of uncertainty or impermanence when it comes to relationships. Probably due to having rocky foundations or complications in them in the past. But suddenly, for the first time, I found myself in something that felt safe, with healthy attachment and mutual admiration, and the inevitability of uncertainty became more easily accepted. I think it’s so sweet that the song found this full circle moment in the timelessness of different types of firsts in love.

Watch a video for it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Gone 2”

02 “Doubt”

03 “Cramps”

04 “Slugs”

05 “Yard”

06 “Carina Phone 1000”

07 “Worm”

08 “MUD”

09 “Broadview”

10 “Fishes”

Yard is out 9/29 via Anti-. Pre-order it here.