The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Ratboys - "The Window"

The title track from Ratboys’ tremendous new album might knock you over even before you know the backstory. Julia Steiner sings such tender words with such soft-eyed twang, and the band builds up so rapturously behind her, that the sheer power of the music is enough to elicit strong emotional reactions. But then you find out what she means when she sings, “We locked eyes through the window.”



In a statement accompanying the song, Steiner explains, “I wrote this song a few days after the death of my grandma in June of 2020. She didn’t have COVID, but because of the pandemic my grandpa wasn’t able to visit her in person at the nursing home to say goodbye. He ended up standing outside her room and saying goodbye through an open window. A lot of the lyrics are direct quotes of things he said to her in those final moments.”



Holy shit. “How could I have known you wouldn’t come back home,” Steiner sings in the second verse. “I felt you with me,” she intones just against a rising tide of jangly guitar. Then the bridge hits: “Sue, you’ll always be my girl.” I’m not crying, you’re crying. OK, maybe we all are. —Chris