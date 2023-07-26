Philly punk/hardcore outfit Open City have announced a new album, Hands In The Honey Jar, coming in October 6. Today, the band gives us a taste of the forthcoming LP release with single “Return Your Stolen Property Is Theft.” Following 2017’s self-titled debut, Hands In The Honey Jar is produced by Arthur Rizk. Today, Open City are sharing a lead single, “Return Your Stolen Property Is Theft.”

“The intent for any album this band has created has always been to put together a collection of songs that hit hard, but also touch on a wide range of creative influence,” says vocalist Rachel Rubino. “I love Hatebreed as much as I love Beyoncé as much as I love Pissed Jeans as much as I love Bikini Kill, does that give you a reference for my contribution?”

Guitarist Dan Yemin adds: “From a songwriting perspective we were looking for this record to be rendered from a more expanded palette of influences, while at the same time being more stripped-down sonically. While the band continues to exist in the context of a reverence for the basement epiphanies of the golden age of DIY hardcore punk, we were also making room for UK post-punk influences and some of the more hypnotic and repetitive tactics utilized by Lungfish and Unwound.”

Listen to “Return Your Stolen Property Is Theft” below.

<a href="https://theeopencity.bandcamp.com/album/hands-in-the-honey-jar">Hands In The Honey Jar by Open City</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Gassed”

02 “Lukewarm”

03 “Fever Dream”

04 “Blitz Kids Stay Sick”

05 “No One Thinks About You More Than You”

06 “Return Your Stolen Property Is Theft”

07 “Sentimental Scum”

08 “Bobby”

09 “Carry Us”

10 “Destined”

11 “Everything”

12 “Wolf”

Hands In The Honey Jar is out 10/6 via Get Better Records.