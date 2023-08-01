Semisonic Announce First New Album In Over 22 Years, Featuring Jason Isbell And Jim James

Semisonic, a 1990s band best known for giving us “Closing Time,” haven’t released an album since 2001’s All About Chemistry. Lead singer Dan Wilson has become a writing/producing powerhouse, though, having written with Adele (“Someone Like You”), the Chicks (“Not Ready To Make Nice”), Chris Stapleton (“White Horse”), plus Celine Dion, Meet Me @ The Altar, Mitski, and Taylor Swift — just to name a few. In 2020, Semisonic released the You’re Not Alone EP, and went on tour with Barenaked Ladies this summer. Now, Semisonic are planning to release their first new album in over 22 years.

Featuring already released singles “Little Bit Of Sun” and “Grow Your Own,” the album — also called Little Bit Of Sun — will be out in November. It was recorded in Minneapolis and features appearances from Jason Isbell and My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, plus co-writes with Lori McKenna and Amy Allen, who worked on today’s single “The Rope.”

“My approach as an artist has always been to write from where I am now,” Wilson explains of the album. “It’s been two decades since Semisonic made a full record together, so it was interesting to write from the perspective of returning to the band and finding it inspiring but very different. I couldn’t help but think about the early days, about the formative influences that shaped and inspired us, but a lot of the songs are about the present moment in my life.”

Wilson adds: “I felt the loss of Tom Petty maybe even more than the loss of Prince, if only because Petty’s musical and songwriting brilliance seemed a little more within reach of my own abilities. His passing made me feel like any of us could go at any time, and so I wanted to write about making the most of our time on Earth.”

Listen to “The Rope,” and watch its accompanying video.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Little Bit Of Sun”

02 “The Rope”

03 “Grow Your Own”

04 “Don’t Fade Away”

05 “Keep Me In Motion”

06 “All The Time”

07 “If You Say So”

08 “Out Of The Dirt”

09 “It Wasn’t Like We Hoped It Would Be”

10 “So Amazed”

11 “Only Empathy”

12 “Beautiful Sky”

Little Bit Of Sun is out 11/3.