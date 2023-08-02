Duffy x Uhlmann is a new instrumental project headed up by Meg Duffy of Hand Habits and Gregory Uhlmann, who have played in Perfume Genius’ band together. In September, they’re releasing their debut album Doubles, built from a series of guitar improvisations. Today, they’re sharing its lead single, the pensive and hypnotic “Braid,” which they described as “a meditation in motion” to Flood. “Rhythms layering against each other with the goal being disappearance. With a nod and a look we move from chord to chord. And then we end just as we began.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Half Smile”

02 “Euphoric Recall”

03 “Etch”

04 “Braid”

05 “Glacial Fanfare”

06 “Gold Tooth”

07 “Saunter”

08 “Which One Is You”

09 “Sumac”

10 “Tumbler”

11 “In The Spirit Of Fair Play”

Doubles is out 9/22 via Orindal Records. Pre-order it here.