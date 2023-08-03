Wovenhand and 16 Horsepower frontman David Eugene Edwards has announced the first solo album under his own name. Titled Hyacinth will be out in September and features contributions from producer Ben Chisholm. Edwards is also sharing the lead single from Hyacinth — the gloomy, majestic, poetic “Lionisis,” which comes with a video directed by Loic Zimmerman.

“Hyacinth was a sort of vision,” Edwards says about the LP. “A dream. I sought out of my old wooden banjo and nylon string guitar a hidden path. Secrets they had kept from me within themselves all these years, and created a new Mythos to myself of philosophical and spiritual ideas or concepts.”

He adds: “Overall, I guess the album is a weaving of narratives ancient and modern, of humankind’s search for understanding of this world we find ourselves in and of each other. In all its simplicity and complexity. Hyacinth is a reference to the Greek myth of Apollo. And, the word meaning a precious stone and blue larkspur flower of purple and pall.”

Watch and listen to “Lionisis” below.

TOUR DATES:

09/24 – Porto, PT @ Amplifest

09/28 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106 Club

09/29 – Lille, FR @ Auditorium du Conservatoire de Lille

09/30 – Antwerp BE @ De Roma

10/01 – Strasbourg, FR @ Place La Laiterie

10/02 – Geneva, CH @ L’Usine

10/04 – Milano, IT @ BIKO

10/05 – Florence, IT @ Casa del Popolo Il Progresso

10/06 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv

10/09 – Middelburg, NL @ De Spot

10/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin

10/12 – Århus, DK @ Train

10/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

10/14 – Lund, SE @ Mejeriet

10/15 – Gothenburg, SE @ Nefertiti

10/17 – Oslo, NO @ Kulturkirken Jakob

10/18 – Bergen, NO @ Kulturhuset

10/19 – Stavanger, NO @ Folken

10/20 – Kristiansand, NO @ Kick Scene

10/23 – London, UK @ OSLO

Hyacinth is out 9/29 via Sargent House.