David Eugene Edwards – “Lionisis”
Wovenhand and 16 Horsepower frontman David Eugene Edwards has announced the first solo album under his own name. Titled Hyacinth will be out in September and features contributions from producer Ben Chisholm. Edwards is also sharing the lead single from Hyacinth — the gloomy, majestic, poetic “Lionisis,” which comes with a video directed by Loic Zimmerman.
“Hyacinth was a sort of vision,” Edwards says about the LP. “A dream. I sought out of my old wooden banjo and nylon string guitar a hidden path. Secrets they had kept from me within themselves all these years, and created a new Mythos to myself of philosophical and spiritual ideas or concepts.”
He adds: “Overall, I guess the album is a weaving of narratives ancient and modern, of humankind’s search for understanding of this world we find ourselves in and of each other. In all its simplicity and complexity. Hyacinth is a reference to the Greek myth of Apollo. And, the word meaning a precious stone and blue larkspur flower of purple and pall.”
Watch and listen to “Lionisis” below.
TOUR DATES:
09/24 – Porto, PT @ Amplifest
09/28 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106 Club
09/29 – Lille, FR @ Auditorium du Conservatoire de Lille
09/30 – Antwerp BE @ De Roma
10/01 – Strasbourg, FR @ Place La Laiterie
10/02 – Geneva, CH @ L’Usine
10/04 – Milano, IT @ BIKO
10/05 – Florence, IT @ Casa del Popolo Il Progresso
10/06 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv
10/09 – Middelburg, NL @ De Spot
10/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin
10/12 – Århus, DK @ Train
10/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
10/14 – Lund, SE @ Mejeriet
10/15 – Gothenburg, SE @ Nefertiti
10/17 – Oslo, NO @ Kulturkirken Jakob
10/18 – Bergen, NO @ Kulturhuset
10/19 – Stavanger, NO @ Folken
10/20 – Kristiansand, NO @ Kick Scene
10/23 – London, UK @ OSLO
Hyacinth is out 9/29 via Sargent House.