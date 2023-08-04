Lost Under Heaven, the creative collaboration between WU LYF’s Ellery James Roberts and Ebony Hoorn, released Something Is Announced By Your Life! only last June; it featured singles such as “Dark Days” and “Shadowboxing.” Now, Lost Under Heaven are back with a new cover of the Mamas & The Papas classic “California Dreamin’,” which soundtracks the second season of Audible’s original series Impact Winter.

“We created a dark and atmospheric cover of the iconic Mamas & the Papas song ‘California Dreaming’ for the second series of ‘Impact Winter,’ @audible Original Series written by acclaimed screenwriter @travisbeacham,” the band tweeted. “…The original song is obviously a classic; it took a while to find our way into it, to make it our own, to create something new… We took it into the piano and added spooky ambiances to match the tone of the vampire tale. Let us know what you think!”

