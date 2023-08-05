Scott McCaughey & Peter Buck – “MacDougal Blues” (Drivin N Cryin Cover)

New Music August 5, 2023 12:21 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Scott McCaughey & Peter Buck – “MacDougal Blues” (Drivin N Cryin Cover)

New Music August 5, 2023 12:21 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Starting in November, a new compilation honoring Drivin N Cryin leader Kevn Kinney will be released in four parts. According to R.E.M. HQ, Let’s Go Dancing: A Celebration Of Kevn Kinney will kick off with the first quarterly installment: Said The Firefly To The Hurricane (out November 24 via Tasty Goody Records). Until then, we’ll get to hear a new single every two weeks. One of those is a cover of “MacDougal Blues” by former R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck (who produced the original song and album in 1990) and Scott McCaughey, who also plays with Buck in the No Ones. The full release will wrap up in summer 2024, “with 100 songs aggregated digitally.”

Listen to Buck and McCaughey covering “MacDougal Blues” below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

For The Second Time This Summer, Someone Was Found Dead After Being Last Seen At Brooklyn Mirage Music Venue

4 days ago 0

TikToker Discovers Lana Del Rey Modeling Ponchos In Old Knitting Book

2 days ago 0

Lizzo Comments On Former Backup Dancers’ Lawsuit: “I’m Hurt But I Will Not Let The Good Work I’ve Done In The World Be Overshadowed”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest