Teenage Fanclub are releasing a new album, Nothing Lasts Forever, next month. Its lead single “Foreign Land” made it onto our best songs of the week list when it came out, and they followed that up with “Tired Of Being Alone” not too long after. Today, the Scottish staples are back with another single, “Back To The Light.” “I liked the idea of using being in a band as a metaphor for a personal relationship,” Norman Blake, who wrote the track, said in a statement. “They are not entirely dissimilar experiences.”

“Like a few others on the album, this song has saxophone on it,” he continued. “First time we’ve had that since Songs From Northern Britain. Stephen Black (Sweet Baboo) played those parts; we really like the richness it brings to the song. Steve will be with us when we head out on tour in October in Europe.”

Listen below.

Nothing Lasts Forever is out 9/22 via Merge (US) / PeMa (UK/Europe).