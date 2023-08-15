Baltimore art-pop greats Future Islands haven’t released an album since 2020’s As Long As You Are, but they’ve been plenty busy lately. The band recently toured with Weezer. Frontman Samuel T. Herring has appeared on tracks from people like billy woods, Algiers, and R.A.P. Ferreira. (He’s also got an acting role on the forthcoming Apple TV+ horror series The Changeling.) Future Islands released the standalone singles “Peach” in 2021 and “King Of Sweden” last year. Today, they’ve got another one.

The new Future Islands single “Deep In The Night” finds the band in tender mode. It’s a soft, serene ballad that puts the soulful theatrics of Samuel T. Herring’s voice front and center. Director Albert Birney’s video shows the band in beautifully-photographed black-and-white, and it’s mostly extreme close-ups of band members’ faces and of fingers on instruments. Watch it below.

“Deep In The Night” is out now on 4AD.