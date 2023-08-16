In just a few days, the Los Angeles musician Blue Broderick is releasing a new album as Diners, DOMINO. She’s already shared “The Power,” “Someday I’ll Go Surfing,” and the title track from it, and today we’re getting one last Diners single: the breezy, hooky, and eminently likable “Working On My Dreams.”

Broderick said: “‘Working On My Dreams’ is a slightly incoherent rambling on inner and outer peace set to chunky, distorted power chords and fuzz bass. To contrast the music, we sped all the vocals up to give them a sweeter and blissed out quality.”

Watch a video for it below.

DOMINO is out 8/18 via Bar/None Records.