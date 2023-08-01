In June, LA power popper Diners (Blue Broderick) announced a new album, the Mo Troper-produced DOMINO. We’ve already heard melodic lead single “The Power” and its title-track follow-up. Today, Diners has another vintage-rock album track to share called “Someday I’ll Go Surfing,” which comes with a video directed by Emmy Kelly.

“‘Someday I’ll Go Surfing’ isn’t exclusively about surfing,” notes Diners’ Blue Broderick, “but rather confronting the unknown and moving on to the next big thing.” Diners has also revealed a stack of upcoming tour dates, which you can scroll through below.

Watch and listen to “Someday I’ll Go Surfing.”

TOUR DATES:

08/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen

08/19 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Secret

09/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Quarters

09/05 – Denver, CO @ 7th Circle

09/06 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

09/07 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

09/08 – Pittsburgh, PA -@ Mr. Roboto

09/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere: Zone One *

09/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^

09/11 – Washington DC @ Songbyrd *

09/12 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room *

09/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Purgatory Stage *

09/14 – Athens, GA @ Flicker Bar and Theater w/ Night Palace

09/15 – Orlando, FL @ Wills Pub *

09/16 – Tampa, FL @ Hooch and Hive *

09/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

09/19 – Austin, TX @ The Ballroom at Spider House *

09/20 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

09/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

09/23 – San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room at House Of Blues *

* supporting Chris Farren

^ supporting Jeff Rosenstock & Chris Farren

DOMINO is out 8/18 via Bar/None.