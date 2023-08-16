Sextile – “Crash”

Sarah Pardini

New Music August 16, 2023 3:36 PM By James Rettig

Sextile – “Crash”

Sarah Pardini

New Music August 16, 2023 3:36 PM By James Rettig

Last month, the Los Angeles band Sextile announced a new album, Push, and shared its lead single “New York.” Today, they’re back with another offering from the album, which is out in September.

“‘Crash” is a short synopsis of the human experience,” the band shared in a statement. “You are suddenly born into this world, moving, dancing, falling, rising through time. Nothing is defined but many will say it is. It’s what you do with that information, those movements, those experiences that matter. However, we can not deny, that sometimes, we may wander too far and it is another human, in their experience, that reels you back in.”

Listen below.

Push is out 9/15 on Sacred Bones.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Melle Mel Shares Statement On Eminem Drama: “Regrettably, My Response Fell Short In Its Execution”

5 days ago 0

The Killers Apologize For Bringing Russian Fan Onstage In Georgia, Telling Crowd They’re All “Brothers”

2 days ago 0

Noname Responds To Jay Electronica Backlash: “I’m Not Going To Apologize For A Verse I Didn’t Write”

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest