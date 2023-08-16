Last month, the Los Angeles band Sextile announced a new album, Push, and shared its lead single “New York.” Today, they’re back with another offering from the album, which is out in September.

“‘Crash” is a short synopsis of the human experience,” the band shared in a statement. “You are suddenly born into this world, moving, dancing, falling, rising through time. Nothing is defined but many will say it is. It’s what you do with that information, those movements, those experiences that matter. However, we can not deny, that sometimes, we may wander too far and it is another human, in their experience, that reels you back in.”

Listen below.

Push is out 9/15 on Sacred Bones.