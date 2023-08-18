DJ Shadow has announced his eighth studio album, Action Adventure, coming in October. Featuring 14 almost all-instrumental tracks, Action Adventure follows 2019’s double LP Our Pathetic Age and has no guests or collaborators. “This is about my relationship to music,” Shadow says. “My life as a collector and curator. All my records and tapes, and no one else’s.” He’s also sharing the album’s lead single, “Ozone Scraper,” which has a video directed by Stefano Ottaviano.

“I didn’t want to write music that was formatted for vocalists,” DJ Shadow adds about the project. “I wanted to write music that flexed different energies.”

Listen to and watch “Ozone Scraper” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ozone Scraper”

02 “All My”

03 “Time And Space”

04 “Craig, Ingels, & Wrightson”

05 “Witches Vs. Warlocks”

06 “A Narrow Escape”

07 “You Played Me”

08 “Free For All”

09 “The Prophecy”

10 “Friend Or Foe”

11 “Fleeting Youth (An Audible Life)”

12 “Reflecting Pool”

13 “Forever Changed”

14 “She’s Evolving”

TOUR DATES:

10/06 – Hammonton, NJ @ Headlining Submersion Festival

10/21 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom w/ Thievery Corporation

10/22 – Chicago, IL @ Radius w/ Thievery Corporation

Action Adventure is out 10/27 via Mass Appeal/Liquid Amber. Pre-order it here.