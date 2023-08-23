Last year was a big one for Max Tundra. In addition to sharing Remixtape, Tundra reissued his first three studio albums (2000’s Some Best Friend You Turned Out To Be, 2002’s Mastered By Guy At The Exchange, and 2008’s Parallax Error Beheads You. More recently, Tundra (Ben Jacobs) released the single “Lights 2023” (a new version of his track “Lights”). Today, he’s unveiling a cover of Kate Bush’s seminal 1988 art-pop cut “This Woman’s Work.” It comes with a video directed by James Hankins.

“Kate Bush is one of the few artists to have made the substance of the universe appear to change before my eyes,” Jacobs says. “Her purity of artistic ambition has burst the universe wide open for me on several occasions. ‘This Woman’s Work’ is one of her most special pieces – I decided I would like to cover this song, as something new to perform at the end of my recent live show promoting my Domino reissues, as I felt it could showcase another side of my sound after the maximalist onslaught of my discography to date. I hope I did it justice.”

Of the video, Hankins adds: “About 10 years ago, I tweeted: ‘In 100 years’ time, will people look back and realise Max Tundra was actually the ultimate pop star?’ I didn’t know it then, but it seems like that was the starting point for this video.”

Watch Max Tundra’s video for “This Woman’s Work” below.

“This Woman’s Work” is out now via Domino.