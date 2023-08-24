On the output front, British synthpop group W.H. Lung have been fairly quiet since releasing 2021’s Vanities. That said, it sounds like the Band To Watch are gearing up for an exciting new chapter. As they prep their third LP and debut headlining US tour, W.H. Lung have shared a stomping, shout-along banger called “High Pressure Days.” It also has a video directed by Craig McLaughlin.

Shot in Manchester in one day, “the video follows the cyclical white-collar nightmare of Mr. Everyman-office-worker, as he navigates through high pressure days,” says Mclaughlin. “His life is as stressful as it is banal until an ethereal figure on his computer screen offers him a chance for psychedelic salvation.”

Watch the video for “High Pressure Days” below.

TOUR DATES:

08/26 – Cumbria, UK @ Krankenhaus Festival

09/08 – Reading, UK @ Down At The Abbey Festival

09/14 – Partisan Fundraiser w/ The Orielles, Dee Rae, Adjustments

09/23 – Sheffield @ Float Along

09/28 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

09/29 – Philadelphia @ Milkboy

10/03 – Detroit, MI @ Lager House

10/04 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

10/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

10/08 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

10/09 – San Fransisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

“High Pressure Days” is out now via Melodic.