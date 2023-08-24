Hear Prince’s Previously Unreleased “Alice Through The Looking Glass” From New Diamonds And Pearls Expanded Reissue

Paisley Park Enterprises, Sony Music, and Warner Records have announced a super-deluxe expanded reissue edition of Prince & The New Power Generation’s 1991 13th studio album, Diamonds And Pearls. Out October 27, the expanded reissue features the remastered original album, 47 previously unreleased tracks, and more than two hours of previously unreleased video concert performances. Today, we get to hear the previously unreleased track “Alice Through The Looking Glass.”

Of those 47 previously unheard tracks, 15 of them are remixes and B-sides from the era (including the never commercially released “Gett Off (Damn Near 10 Min.)” mix. There are also 33 previously unheard studio cuts ranging from alternate versions of album tracks to songs Prince gave away to other artists, and songs recorded while on the road in 1990.

As for the concert footage — that shows Prince and his famous backing band previewing their Diamonds And Pearls Tour at the Minneapolis club Grand Slam on January 11, 1992. Fans will also get a 120-page book featuring unseen photos by Randee St. Nicholas and an assortment of essays by Prince experts, friends, and scholars: Andrea Swensson, Duane Tudahl, Jason Draper, De Angela L. Duff, and KaNisa Williams. Public Enemy’s Chuck D has written the introduction.

Listen to “Alice Through The Looking Glass” and an early mix of “Insatiable” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Thunder”

02 “Daddy Pop”

03 “Diamonds And Pearls”

04 “Cream”

05 “Strollin’”

06 “Willing And Able”

07 “Gett Off”

08 “Walk Don’t Walk”

09 “Jughead

10 “Money Don’t Matter 2 Night”

11 “Push”

12 “Insatiable”

13 “Live 4 Love”

CD2 / LP3&4: SINGLE MIXES & EDITS (REMASTERED)

01 “Gett Off (Damn Near 10 Min.)”

02 “Gett Off (Houstyle)”

03 “Violet The Organ Grinder”

04 “Gangster Glam”

05 “Horny Pony”

06 “Cream (N.P.G. Mix)”

07 “Things Have Gotta Change (Tony M Rap)”

08 “Do Your Dance (KC’s Remix)”

09 “Insatiable (Edit)”

10 “Diamonds And Pearls (Edit)”

11 “Money Don’t Matter 2 Night (Edit)”

12 “Call The Law”

13 “Willing And Able (Edit)”

14 “Willing And Able (Video Version)”

15 “Thunder (DJ Fade)”

CD3-5 / LP5-9: VAULT I, II, III

VAULT I

01 “Schoolyard”

02 “My Tender Heart”

03 “Pain”

04 “Streetwalker”

05 “Lauriann”

06 “Darkside”

07 “Insatiable (Early Mix – Full Version)”

08 “Glam Slam ’91”

09 “Live 4 Love (Early Version)”

10 “Cream (Take 2)”

11 “Skip To My You My Darling”

12 “Diamonds And Pearls (Long Version)”

VAULT II

01 “Daddy Pop (12″ Version)”

02 “Martika’s Kitchen”

03 “Spirit”

04 “Open Book”

05 “Work That Fat”

06 “Horny Pony (Version 2)”

07 “Something Funky (This House Comes) (Band Version)”

08 “Hold Me”

09 “Blood On The Sheets”

10 “The Last Dance (Bang Pow Zoom And The Whole Nine)”

11 “Don’t Say U Love Me”

VAULT III

01 “Get Blue”

02 “Tip O’ My Tongue”

03 “The Voice”

04 “Trouble”

05 “Alice Through The Looking Glass”

06 “Standing At The Altar”

07 “Hey U”

08 “Letter 4 Miles”

09 “I Pledge Allegiance To Your Love”

10 “Thunder Ballet”

CD6&7 / LP10-12: LIVE AT GLAM SLAM, 1992

01 “Thunder”

02 “Daddy Pop”

03 “Diamonds And Pearls”

04 “Willing And Able”

05 “Jughead”

06 “The Sacrifice Of Victor”

07 “Nothing Compares 2 U”

08 “Thieves In The Temple”

09 “Sexy M.F.”

10 “Insatiable”

11 “Cream/Well Done/I Want U/In The Socket (Medley)”

12 “1999/Baby I’m A Star/Push (Medley)”

13 “Gett Off”

14 “Gett Off (Houstyle)”

BLU-RAY

LIVE AT GLAM SLAM, 1992

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, JANUARY 11, 1992

01 “Thunder”

02 “Daddy Pop”

03 “Diamonds And Pearls”

04 “Willing And Able”

05 “Jughead”

06 “The Sacrifice Of Victor”

07 “Nothing Compares 2 U”

08 “Thieves In The Temple”

09 “Sexy M.F.”

10 “Insatiable”

11 “Cream/Well Done/I Want U/In The Socket (Medley)”

12 “1999/Baby I’m A Star/Push (Medley)”

13 “Gett Off”

14 “Gett Off (Houstyle)”

SPECIAL OLYMPICS, METRODOME, MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, JULY 1991

SOUNDCHECK – JULY 19, 1991:

01 “Let’s Go Crazy/Baby I’m A Star/Push (Medley)”

SHOW – JULY 20, 1991:

01 “Diamonds And Pearls”

02 “Let’s Go Crazy/Baby I’m A Star/Push (Medley)”

DIAMONDS AND PEARLS VIDEO COLLECTION

01 “Introduction”

02 “Thunder (Live)”

03 “Gett Off”

04 “Cream”

05 “Diamonds And Pearls”

06 “Dr. Feelgood (Live)”

07 “Call The Law”

08 “Willing And Able”

09 “Jughead (Live)”

10 “Insatiable”

11 “Strollin’”

12 “Money Don’t Matter 2 Night”

13 “Live 4 Love (Live)”

Diamonds And Pearls Super Deluxe Edition is out 10/27 via Paisley Park Enterprises, Sony Music, and Warner Records. Pre-order it here.