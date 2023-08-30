Duran Duran Will Cover Billie Eilish On New Halloween-Themed Album

Duran Duran have announced their 16th studio album, the Halloween party-themed Danse Macabre. Out October 27, Danse Macabre was born out of a live performance Duran Duran filmed in Las Vegas on Halloween 2022. The project features a mixture of new songs, themed covers, and spookily reimagined classics. Today, Duran Duran are sharing the album’s Mr Hudson-produced title track, which has former bandmate Warren Cuccurullo on guitar — his first collaboration with the band since 2001.

Duran Duran’s Halloween covers will include Billie Eilish’s “Bury A Friend,” Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer” (featuring Victoria De Angelis of Måneskin), the Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black,” the Rick James-inspired “Super Lonely Freak,” Siouxsie And The Banshees’ “Spellbound,” Cerrone’s “Supernature,” and the Specials’ “Ghost Town.”

In addition to contributions from Warren Cuccurullo, Victoria De Angelis, and Mr Hudson, the album includes collaborations with former Duran Duran band member Andy Taylor, Nile Rodgers, and producer Josh Blair.

Speaking about “Danse Macabre,” Nick Rhodes says:

The song “Danse Macabre” celebrates the joy and madness of Halloween. It is the title track of our forthcoming album, which gathers together an unusual mix of cover versions, reworked Duran Duran songs, and several new compositions. The idea was born out of a show we played in Las Vegas on October 31st, 2022. We had decided to seize the moment to create a unique, special event… the temptation of using glorious gothic visuals set to a dark soundtrack of horror and humor was simply irresistible. That evening inspired us to explore further and to make an album, using Halloween as the key theme. The record metamorphosed through a pure, organic process, and not only was it made faster than anything since our debut album, it has also resulted in something none of us could have ever predicted. Emotion, mood, style and attitude have always been at the heart of Duran Duran’s DNA, we search for light in the darkness and darkness in the light, and I feel we have somehow managed to capture the essence of all of that in this project.

Simon Le Bon adds: “It’s about a crazy Halloween party. It’s supposed to be fun!”

John Taylor says: “After all these years, ‘Danse Macabre’ offers an interesting insight into the personality of the band. The music packs a real punch.”

Finally, Roger Taylor says: “I hope you take a journey with us through the darker side of our inspirations into where we’re at in 2023. Maybe, you’ll leave with a deeper understanding of how Duran Duran got to this moment in time.”

Listen to “Danse Macabre” below.

TOUR DATES:

08/26 – T-Mobile Arena @ Las Vegas, NV*

08/28 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre @ Morrison, CO*

08/29 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre @ Morrison, CO*

08/31 – Minnesota State Fair @ St. Paul, MN*

09/01 – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island @ Chicago, IL*

09/03 – CMAC @ Canandaigua, NY*

09/06 – TD Garden @ Boston, MA*

09/07 – Wells Fargo Center @ Philadelphia, PA*

09/09 – PPG Paints Arena @ Pittsburgh, PA*

09/10 – Blossom Music Center @ Cuyahoga Falls, OH*

09/13 – Capital One Arena @ Washington, DC*

09/16 – Little Caesars Arena @ Detroit, MI*

09/19 – Scotiabank Arena @ Toronto, ON*

09/20 – Bell Centre @ Montreal, QC+

09/22 – Forest Hills Stadium @ Queens, NY**

09/23 – Ocean Casino Resort @ Ovation Hall – Atlantic City, NJ

** w/ Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille

* w/ Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille

+w/ Nile Rodgers & Chic

Danse Macabre is out 10/27 on Tape Modern via BMG. Pre-order it here.