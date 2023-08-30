The Kills, the long-running collaboration between Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince, haven’t released a new album since 2016’s Ash & Ice. In 2020, Mosshart and Hince released the B-sides/rarities collection Little Bastards, and last month they released a pair of singles, one for each of the coasts: “New York” and “LA Hex.” Now, the Kills have announced their sixth studio album, God Games, which is coming October 27 via Domino. In addition to the album announce, the duo are sharing a new single, “103,” which comes with a video directed by Steven Sebring.

According to a release, “103” is a temperature measured in Fahrenheit and “highlights the brutal reality of daunting uninhabitability through the lens of a dark twisted love song.” Meanwhile, the Kills recorded God Games in an old church with producer Paul Epworth. Two of its songs — the already released “LA Hex” and “My Girls My Girls” — feature collaborations with the Compton Kidz Club Choir.

Watch the video for “103” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “New York”

02 “Going To Heaven”

03 “LA Hex”

04 “Love and Tenderness”

05 “103”

06 “My Girls My Girls”

07 “Wasterpiece”

08 “Kingdom Come”

09 “God Games”

10 “Blank”

11 “Bullet Sound”

12 “Better Days”

God Games is out 10/27 via Domino. Pre-order it here.