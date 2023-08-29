Watch Boygenius Join Billie Eilish Onstage In London

News August 29, 2023 7:49 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Watch Boygenius Join Billie Eilish Onstage In London

News August 29, 2023 7:49 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Billie Eilish performed a surprise show (announced just a few days ago) tonight in London at the Electric Ballroom. During the intimate set, Eilish brought out boygenius members Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker to help her perform a gorgeously harmonized rendition of When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? track “When The Party’s Over.”

It’s definitely a full-circle moment — Phoebe Bridgers shared a cover of “When The Party’s Over” last year. And in December of 2022, Bridgers joined Eilish onstage at the Kia Forum in LA, where they sang “Motion Sickness.”

Meanwhile, it’s a super-collaborative summer for boygenius: the trio recently brought out Turnstile’s Brendan Yates and Viagra Boys’ Sebastian Murphy to perform “Satanist” at the French festival Rock en Seine, and earlier that weekend, Turnstile brought Baker out to help play “Underwater Boi.”

Watch boygenius perform with Eilish below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@wishuwereebillie/video/7272868818593008898

@_billieupdates

Billie performing ‘when the party’s over ’ with boygenius at @EBallroomcamden tonight in London, UK — @billieeilish #billieeilish #fyp

♬ original sound – billieupdates

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Viral Country Singer Oliver Anthony Pisses Off Racists With First Interview Since Topping Hot 100

7 days ago 0

We’ve Got A File On You: Alice Cooper

7 days ago 0

Carly Rae Jepsen Is No Longer Being Managed By Scooter Braun Either

5 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest