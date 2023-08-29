Billie Eilish performed a surprise show (announced just a few days ago) tonight in London at the Electric Ballroom. During the intimate set, Eilish brought out boygenius members Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker to help her perform a gorgeously harmonized rendition of When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? track “When The Party’s Over.”

It’s definitely a full-circle moment — Phoebe Bridgers shared a cover of “When The Party’s Over” last year. And in December of 2022, Bridgers joined Eilish onstage at the Kia Forum in LA, where they sang “Motion Sickness.”

Meanwhile, it’s a super-collaborative summer for boygenius: the trio recently brought out Turnstile’s Brendan Yates and Viagra Boys’ Sebastian Murphy to perform “Satanist” at the French festival Rock en Seine, and earlier that weekend, Turnstile brought Baker out to help play “Underwater Boi.”

Watch boygenius perform with Eilish below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@wishuwereebillie/video/7272868818593008898