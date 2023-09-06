In November, Sen Morimoto is releasing a new album, Diagnosis, and so far he’s shared its title track and “If The Answer Isn’t Love.” Today, the Chicago musician is back with “Bad State,” which he says is “about learning to ask for help and using real human connection to escape the shame and numbness that comes from constant forward momentum and our self worth being so deeply tied to productivity under the logic of capitalism.”

“My brother Yuya is a filmmaker based in Japan and we’ve been making videos together since we were kids,” he continued. “I love every opportunity I get to work with him! We filmed the video around the forest and mill towns we grew up in, where high speed internet was only introduced in the past couple of years. Those landscapes juxtapose the format of the video which sets the whole story within the phone you’re watching it on, with the character stuck inside, trying to climb their way back to real life.”

Watch and listen below.

Diagnosis is out 11/3 via City Slang.