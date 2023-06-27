Chicago’s Sen Morimoto has announced his new album, Diagnosis, his third LP and first with the City Slang label in partnership with his own Sooper Records. Out November 3, Diagnosis features the previously released single “If The Answer Isn’t Love” and a title track, out now.

About the new video, Morimoto says:

The video for diagnosis is an over the top story about the music industry and an artist who thinks they can fix it from within (he can’t!). I worked with New Trash again to continue the story from “If The Answer Isn’t Love” and they really brought the Faustian nightmare to life. The way the video is edited feels so true to how we experience life now. It’s a hyper-capitalist information overload where every part of your story is happening all at once.

Morimoto adds of the album as a whole:

I’ve now released a couple of albums in a time when the most commercially exploitable asset an artist has is their social identity and their trauma. Over this time the discussion of this pattern has come up repeatedly with peers who felt similarly tired of being expected to share every private detail of an immigrant household or to romanticize the struggle of their working class upbringing only to find questions on the craft itself reserved for artists without those burdens. While the songs on my third album range in topic from love to radicalization to spirituality and the internal effects of life under capitalism, every song on Diagnosis is, at its core, an attempt to flip the lens around. To hold a magnifying glass over the systems we live in and empower us to investigate them with the same scrutiny.

Listen to and watch “Diagnosis” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “If The Answer Isn’t Love”

02 “Bad State”

03 “St. Peter Blind”

04 “Diagnosis”

05 “Pressure On The Pulse”

06 “Naive”

07 “Feel Change”

08 “What You Say”

09 “Surrender”

10 “Deeper”

11 “Pain”

12 “Forsythia (レンギョウの旋律)”

13 “Reality”

TOUR DATES:

07/21 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/22 – Chicago, IL @ Official Pitchfork Fest Aftershow @ Schuba’s

09/28 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School Of Folk Music w/ David Longstreth (Dirty Projectors)

11/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Icehouse

11/11 – Iowa City, IA @ James Theatre

12/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy

12/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One

12/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid

Diagnosis is out 11/3 via City Slang.