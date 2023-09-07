Next month, Mutual Benefit, aka Jordan Lee, will release his first new album in five years: Growing At The Edges, which features Gabe Birnbaum of Wilder Maker stepping in as co-producer and string arrangements from violinist Concetta Abbate. We’ve already heard lead single “Little Ways” and its follow-up “Wasteland Companions.” Today, Lee is back again with the delicate, slowly expanding “Untying A Knot,” which comes with a video directed by Kai Macknight.

“‘Untying A Knot’ was partially inspired by a tweet that said something like ‘normalize taking in new information and changing your perspective,'” Lee says of the fingerpicking, horn-flecked single. “[It] got me thinking about how difficult it is to clearly look at your own system of beliefs and make substantive changes to cause less harm. While there is currently a lot of focus toward ‘self-growth,’ I wanted the song to instead reflect the process as an ongoing unlearning and untangling of myriad internal knots collected through time.”

Listen to and watch “Untying A Knot” below.

Growing At The Edges is out 10/6 on Transgressive.