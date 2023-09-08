Killer Mike – “Maynard Vignette” (Feat. T.I, JID, & Jacquees)

In May, Killer Mike released MICHAEL, his first solo album since 2012’s R.A.P. Music. Today, he’s announcing an 18-track deluxe version, MICHAEL DELUXE, which contains four additional tracks from the MICHAEL sessions. The release — September 15 — will coincide with the album’s physical release on vinyl and CD. Along with the news is a new single, “Maynard Vignette” featuring T.I, JID, and Jacquees.

“MICHAEL was originally longer and now we’re starting to release the rest of it,” Mike says in a statement. “These songs are some of my favorites from the album sessions, but we needed more time to get them the way we imagined them. We finished three of them in time to make the vinyl and one more for the digital.”

Listen to “Maynard Vignette” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Down By Law” (Feat. CeeLo Green)

02 “Shed Tears” (Feat. Mozzy & Lena Byrd Miles)

03 “RUN” (Feat. Young Thug)

04 “N Rich” (Feat. 6LACK & Eryn Allen Kane)

05 “Talk’n That Shit!”

06 “Slummer” (Feat. Jagged Edge)

07 “Scientists & Engineers” (Feat. Andre 3000, Future, & Eryn Allen Kane)

08 “Two Days” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

09 “Spaceship Views” (Curren$y, 2 Chainz, Kaash Paige)

10 “Exit 9” (Feat. Blxst)

11 “Something For Junkies” (Feat. Fabo)

12 “Motherless” (Feat. Eryn Allen Kane)

13 “Don’t Let The Devil” (Feat. EL-P & thankugoodsir)

14 “High And Holy” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

15 “Yes”

16 “Maynard Vignette” (Feat. T.I., JID, & Jacquees)

17 “Get Some Money”

18 “Act Up” (Feat. Young Nudy) *digital only

MICHAEL DELUXE is out 9/15 via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order it here.