Bruce Hornsby has announced the 25th anniversary edition of his 1998 double album, Spirit Trail. Coming October 27, the 25th anniversary edition will contain a 3-CD and/or 3-LP set. Within the CD set comes the original double album, four previously unreleased songs, and over 70 minutes of previously unreleased live performances. The collection will also come in a clamshell box and include a 36-page book with new liner notes by Hornsby, lyrics, and photography by Danny Clinch. The original album and bonus material is all mastered by Bob Ludwig.

Accompanying the announcement, Hornsby has shared three new songs from the edition’s additional material: the previously unreleased “Living In The Sunshine,” a live version of “Swan Song,” and a newly remastered version of “Sunflower Cat.”

Talking about why he opted to reissue the album, Hornsby says: “That for my true fans – devotees who’ve followed me through this crazy and stylistically peripatetic journey I’ve taken – this record is their favorite. It’s the record from my more distant past that personally holds up best for me. It’s the first record where I thought the singing has aged well, and I’m still very proud of the songwriting on it. We’re trying to get the word out again, shine a light now on something we thought was pretty special.”

Listen to “Living In The Sunshine” below.

TRACKLIST:

ORIGINAL ALBUM:

01 “King Of The Hill”

02 “Resting Place”

03 “Preacher In The Ring Pt. I”

04 “Preacher In The Ring Pt. II”

05 “Song C”

06 “Sad Moon”

07 “Pete & Manny”

08 “Fortunate Son”

09 “Sneaking Up On Boo Radley”

10 “Great Divide”

11 “Line In The Dust”

12 “See The Same Way”

13 “Shadow Hand”

14 “Sunlight Moon”

15 “Listen To The Silence”

16 “Funhouse”

17 “Sunflower Cat (Some Dour Cat) (Down With That)”

18 “Song D”

19 “Swan Song”

20 “Variations On Swan Song & Song D”

LOST AND FOUND ON THE SPIRIT TRAIL:

21 “Living In The Sunshine”

22 “Groove Infatuation”

23 “Evening Sun”

24 “Clown’s Tambourine”

LIVE TRAIL

25 “King Of The Hill” [Live]

26 “Resting Place” [Live]

27 “Preacher In The Ring (Part 1)/Variation 2 (Webern)/Catenaires (Carter) Excerpt” [Live]

28 “Fortunate Son” [Live]

29 “Sneaking Up On Boo Radley” [Live]

30 “See The Same Way” [Live]

31 “Shadow Hand” [Live]

32 “Funhouse” [Live]

33 “Sunflower Cat” [Live]

34 “Swan Song” [Live]

TOUR DATES:

09/08 – Briston, TN @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

09/09 – Lexington, KY @ Lexington Opera House

09/12 – Evansville, IN @ Victory Theatre

09/14 – Marietta, OH @ The Peoples Bank Theatre

09/16 – Detroit, MI @ Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

09/17 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

09/19 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca

09/21 – New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center

09/22 – Beverly, MA @ Cabot Theatre

09/24 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival

Solo:

10/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theatre

10/18 – Eau Claire, WI @ The Pablo Center at the Confluence

10/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Uptown

10/22 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

10/24 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

10/25 – Houston, TX @ The Heights Theatre

10/28 – San Antonio, TX @ Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

11/09 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

11/11 – Stuart, FL @ The Lyric Theatre

11/12 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

11/15 – Orlando, FL @ Steinmetz Hall – Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

11/16 – Immokalee, FL @ Seminole Casino Immokalee

11/18 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

11/19 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

The 25th Anniversary Edition of Spirit Trail will be out 10/27 via Zappo Productions/Thirty Tigers. Pre-order it here. https://orcd.co/spirittrail25th