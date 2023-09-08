Next month, Toronto veterans Metric will release their new album Formentera II, the sequel and companion piece to last year’s Formentera. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Just The Once” and “Nothing Is Perfect.” Last week, we also celebrated the 20th anniversary of Metric’s debut album Old World Underground, Where Are You Now?, so we now have opportunity to take note of Metric’s past and their present, since they’ve also got a new song out today.

Metric’s new track “Who Would You Be For Me” is a characteristically hooky and shiny piece of alt-pop. The song is built on strummy acoustic guitars, but there’s nothing small about it. As it happens, the new song addresses the early days of the band. Here’s what Emily Haines has to say about it:

The song “Who Would You Be For Me” is a throwback lullaby set in NYC in 2002. All the action takes place in Tompkins Square Park, in a subway car, and at the café on St. Marks Place where I worked as a waitress when we were getting our start. Automatic behaviors and patterns are often fairly easy to flag in others but can be a riddle to spot in yourself. In life and in love, all the emphasis in your mind can default to being what someone else wants until it dawns on you to consider your own desire. I could be the girl for you, but who would you be for me?

Listen to “Who Would You Be For Me” below.

Formentera II is out 10/13 on Metric Music International/Thirty Tigers.